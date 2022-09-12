Car smashes into tree in Albury, two drivers crash off side of Mt Hotham

Two drivers have crashed off the side of Mount Hotham in separate incidents.
Police were called to the crashes on the Great Alpine Road at 6.40pm and 8.40pm on Sunday.
In the later incident a 73-year-old driver travelled about 150 metres down an embankment, leading to a rescue operation lasting until yesterday morning.
The man overtook another car when unsafe to do so and crashed to avoid an oncoming vehicle.
A vehicle also crashed off the side of the road during the earlier incident.
Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said there was still three weeks of the snow season left and urged drivers to take care.
"Both of these could have resulted in fatalities," he said.
"The conditions were icy and the incidents show why people need to drive to the conditions."
Snowfall is predicted from Thursday to Sunday.
Albury police also attended a crash on Gap Road about 12.55pm on Sunday.
A Holden was damaged but nobody was hospitalised.
