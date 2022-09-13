Man threw punch over demands to leave Wangaratta drinking session

A man who threw a punch during a drinking session after being called a sex offender and asked to leave has been ordered to be of good behaviour.
Jeffrey Hutson disputed the incident, which occurred on March 12 at a Morrell Street home in Wangaratta.
He had been with a group of people who were drinking.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday heard the victim told Hutson he shouldn't be around minors.
Hutson, 57, responded by throwing his left fist to the right side of the man's head.
Hutson also fell backwards and hit his head and left the scene.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police spoke to him later and noticed two small bleeding cuts, and that the 57-year-old was intoxicated.
He initially told the court he was contesting the matter.
"Three people say you did it," magistrate Peter Dunn said after hearing the facts.
"Wishing doesn't make things happen.
"The maths aren't with you."
Hutson decided to plead guilty to an assault matter and was placed on a bond.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.