The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man threw punch over demands to leave Wangaratta drinking session

By Wangaratta Court
Updated September 13 2022 - 2:07am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man threw punch over demands to leave Wangaratta drinking session

A man who threw a punch during a drinking session after being called a sex offender and asked to leave has been ordered to be of good behaviour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.