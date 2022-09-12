Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Ryan Wallace is 'unlikely' to play in Saturday's grand final against Chiltern.
Wallace could be forced to miss the biggest match of the season with concussion protocols.
The clever small forward had to be helped from the ground late in the third-quarter after copping a knock to the head in a marking contest.
Hawks coach Jack Neil said Wallace was unlikely to play with concussion protocols.
"Ryan hasn't been able to see his doctor yet but it's pretty unlikely that he will play," Neil said.
"He was obviously knocked out on the weekend and is one of the toughest blokes running around for his size.
"We will just follow the doctor's advice later in the week.
"There is nothing confirmed yet but as a club we treat the concussion protocols seriously.
"Ryan said he didn't lose consciousness but it was a fairly significant hit."
