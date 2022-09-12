The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Ryan Wallace set to miss grand final with concussion protocols

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 12 2022 - 8:15am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Wallace is likely to miss Saturday's grand final.

Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Ryan Wallace is 'unlikely' to play in Saturday's grand final against Chiltern.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.