Josh Klemke has seen enough to know Henty are on the way back up.
The 20-year-old picked up the Rising Star award at the Hume League's vote count and presentation on Monday night.
But it's the generation who are only just starting to push through at the Swampies which has got Klemke excited about the future.
"In round one, we had six debutants, kids that had never played a senior game, straight out of under-17s and it probably held us back a bit," Klemke admitted.
"Our first six or seven rounds, a lot of those games we were close at half-time but let them slip, just with that inexperience.
"But the back end showed we've got that good, strong, young core coming through and it's really promising for the next three or four years.
"We've had talks about the juniors that are coming through at the moment.
"Our under-14s play a grand final this week and our 17s just lost on the weekend so if you can have them juniors really performing well, it shows real promise for the seniors in years to come.
"It's looking really good for the club and I'm looking forward to seeing what happens here over the next few years."
Klemke was ever-present for the Swampies this season having returned to his junior club after a spell in the Ovens and Murray.
"The year was a bit different to what I expected," Klemke said.
"I played at Lavi last year and decided to come back, just because I'm back on the family farm which is based just out of Henty.
"I decided to have another crack at Henty and they've been really good.
"They let me come back and try to enjoy my footy more because in town, it's a lot stricter.
"It's that country footy feel at Henty, training's a bit more casual and you can have a bit more fun.
"It's good to be able to come back and hang around my mates and just enjoy footy.
"It wasn't what I would have called one of my better seasons, I didn't put in the pre-season I would have liked, but with work, that's the way it went."
Klemke was delighted to pick up the Rising Star award amid some distinguished company.
Fellow nominees Nathan Wardius, Ryan Collins and Jack Chesser kicked 154 goals between them, while Osborne ruckman Nick Madden is off to the AFL Draft Combine.
"I was very shocked, I didn't expect it," Klemke said.
"It's good to get recognised and be up there with the 18 other blokes.
"I reckon each and every one of them blokes deserved it as much as I did.
"To see the young talent coming through is really promising for the league."
