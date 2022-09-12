The Border Mail
Josh Klemke from Henty wins the Hume League Rising Star award for 2022

Updated September 13 2022 - 12:07am, first published September 12 2022 - 11:45pm
Henty's Josh Klemke picked up the Rising Star award at the Hume League's vote count and presentation night on Monday. More than 300 guests packed into the Commercial Club in Albury to celebrate the season.

Josh Klemke has seen enough to know Henty are on the way back up.

