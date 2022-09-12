Riverina District Women's Bowling Association started it off its new season in style by crowning its open and senior pairs champions at Culcairn.
Nine sides entered the open draw and it was Lavington's Elaine Shipard and Helen Richards who pipped Walla's Carol Hoffmann and Deidre Churches, 22-18, who prevailed in an entertaining decider.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The senior event attracted 16 teams with Commercial's Kaye Habermann and Hazel Simms proving too strong for North Albury's Jeanette Tuckwell and Shirley Geddes to record a 22-13 victory in the final.
The next district event will be the open and senior triples to be played at Henty in October.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.