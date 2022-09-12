The Border Mail

Riverina District Women's Bowling Association season under way with open and senior pairs

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
September 12 2022
Lavington's Elaine Shipard and Helen Richards won a hard-fought open women's pairs title to start their Riverina District Women's Bowling Association season in perfect fashion.

Riverina District Women's Bowling Association started it off its new season in style by crowning its open and senior pairs champions at Culcairn.

