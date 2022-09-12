Pair arrested over two Wodonga burglaries, remanded in custody

Detectives have arrested a man and woman over two recent Wodonga burglaries.
A 26-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, both from Wodonga, were charged with burglary and theft offences.
It's alleged the pair recently targeted two Wodonga sport sites.
They have been remanded in custody and will appear in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
