As the last of the major banks prepares to shut up shop in Lavington next month, Hume Bank will throw open the doors of its Lavington branch to celebrate face-to-face banking.
The community is invited to visit the branch at open days on Thursday and Friday, September 15 and 16.
Hume Bank CEO Stephen Capello said while banking needs were changing "and there is certainly more of a digital presence", many customers still valued being able to visit a branch and "speak to a real person".
"Hume Bank sees the departure of other banks as a significant loss to this community," he said.
"This is especially the case for those who are vulnerable and may rely on a bank that is close by as part of their everyday life.
"We've been serving the Lavington community for more than 40 years, and we plan on being here for many years to come."
Mr Capello said the closure of other bank branches in Lavington also had a significant impact on local businesses with daily or weekly banking needs.
Hume Bank's Lavington branch has increased its staffing levels over recent weeks to welcome new customers who have joined Hume following their own bank's closure.
Staff trained in business banking and home lending continue to be available to customers.
The open days will involve giveaways for kids, cookies and the launch a new account opening competition.
New and current customers are able to go in the draw to win a prize from local Lavington businesses.
