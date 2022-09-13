Although Sally Hunter has now joined an elite list of names to take out the Hume League's top netball award, she's admits celebrations have been put on hold as she awaits the fate of this weekend's grand final.
"There's bigger fish to fry," Hunter said.
"It's nice to win these sorts of accolades, but that's not why you play team sport.
"I've certainly got my head in the game for the weekend."
The playing-coach will lead the Tigers in Saturday's A-grade decider against Jindera.
After starting out at the club as a junior, Hunter has only missed a couple of seasons after relocating to Melbourne for university.
With five Osborne netball teams through to deciders, Hunter admitted it's shaping up as an unprecedent day for the club.
"It's pretty special," she said.
"My mum (Jane) is the president, so for the both of us to be a part of what's happening at the netball club at the moment is great.
"Apart from Caren Hugo, everyone else within our A-grade team is an Osborne local and most of us have grown up playing for the club.
"Our senior netballers are loving the fact that we all just get to go to training and we're all still together. That makes it pretty exciting."
The 24-year-old defender has emerged as a natural leader within the club since taking to the helm at the end of 2020.
ALSO IN SPORT:
She admitted she never questioned whether or not to return to the Tigers after her stint in the city.
"It was an easy decision to make to come back to a club when it's so welcoming and so much fun," she said.
"There's just so many good people around."
Hunter was joined on stage after the league's vote count by runner-up and Crows' playing-coach Millie Ferguson, with the pair teaming up during the season to represent Hume against the Tallangatta and District Netball Association.
The accolade becomes Hunter's maiden league trophy.
"It was pretty exciting and unexpected," Hunter said.
"We've got a brilliant competition with some really good players in it."
Osborne and Jindera will go head-to-head from 2:30pm at Walbundrie on Saturday.
Osborne and Howlong will battle it out in both the B-grade and C-grade deciders, while the Tigers and Bulldogs will collide for a chance at a C-reserve premiership.
The Crows and Holbrook meet in under-17s, CDHBU and Brock-Burrum will play off in the under-15 grand final, Lockhart and the Saints will decide the winner in the under-13s and Osborne and Howlong play in under-11s.
