A release of pressure has allowed Luke Gestier to find his best form this season.
Gestier's new partnership with Kolby Heiner-Hennessy has worked a treat for Holbrook with the pair high on the the goal-kicking charts.
Heiner-Hennessy booted 51 but Gestier was way out in front with 77, including two bags of 11.
"This year's actually been great to be honest," Gestier said.
"Last year it was just myself and Ewan (Mackinlay) as a small forward but having another key forward up there has really taken the pressure off me and Kolby as well.
"It's worked out well.
"He ended up with 50-odd goals and he's been fantastic for us."
Gestier received his trophy at the Hume League presentation night but is now fully focused on Saturday's grand final against Osborne.
"The award is nice but this weekend is a bigger prize," Gestier said.
"It's very exciting and I'm pumped for it to be honest.
"I know the whole club is; the twos are in as well and they're looking forward to it so we can't wait."
Gestier polled more votes than any other Holbrook player, finishing 11th in the final count ahead of Logan Hamilton and AB Mackinlay.
"The year's gone well, as a side, and individually it's been pretty good as well but it's off the back of hard work from a lot of our midfielders," Gestier said.
"I came across at the start of 2020 but the year got wiped out by COVID so it's been a three-year journey.
"To finally be here this weekend and what we've worked for is going to be exciting."
