The main award may have eluded Connor Galvin again but Osborne's star player didn't walk away empty-handed on Monday night.
Galvin, the pre-count favourite with many to claim the Azzi medal, finished third after polling 21 votes from his 17 games.
However, the midfielder was named WAW Player of the Year, as voted for by the Hume league coaches.
"It's good to get some finals under way this year," Galvin said.
"We've put a lot of hard work in over the last three years to get a bit of reward.
"To get the fans out to the grounds has been unreal and it's been good to be a part of."
Galvin missed the Tigers' semi-final win over Holbrook with a calf complaint and was keeping his cards close to his chest when asked about his fitness ahead of the grand final.
"We've got a good side so I'll have to get through Tuesday and Thursday and hopefully Joel might give me a run," he smiled.
"We'll see how we go."
