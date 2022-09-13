The Border will remain the home of Australia's richest senior golf tournament for at least another three years.
Thurgoona Country Club Resort will host the fourth edition of the NSW Senior Open next month, the first of a new three-year agreement to see the championship through to 2024.
Some of the biggest names in Australian golf from the past 30 years will be on show once again at the 54-hole event from October 28 to 30, after the 2020 and 2021 editions were wiped out by COVID-19.
Brad Burns will return to defend his 2019 crown, while Peter Senior, Peter Lonard, Andre Stolz, Peter Fowler, Mike Harwood and 2017 victor Grant Kenny have also entered.
Four-time Australasian tour winner and 2007 NSW Open champion Jason Norris will make his debut.
Prize money has jumped from $100,000 to $120,000, which is set to attract further names.
Golf NSW chief executive Stuart Fraser said it was a great feeling to have the event back on the calendar.
"It's a great tournament for one and many of the players are legends of the game and are at the stage of their careers where they're looking to give back," he said.
"The crowd walks the fairways with the players, so they get very close to the action.
"It's the richest tournament on the Australian PGA senior circuit, so there's some serious money to play for and we can't wait to see it unfold again."
Thurgoona Country Club Resort general manager Adam Fitzgerald said there had been a strong uptake of members since the club first took on the event in 2017, while community support had been immense.
"People come and see the event and walk away with a newfound love of the game," he said.
"The members have really embraced it and we've been able to get fantastic numbers for volunteers and support for the whole event.
"Within the first day, we already had a significant number of volunteers and it's increased from there."
Albury mayor Kylie King, a keen golfer, is excited to watch the big names make a return to her home course.
"It's another big event that Albury is able to attract and to have them come back and sign again shows there's something pretty special about coming to Albury," she said.
"Big events always bring people to town and they have economic impacts for us all.
"Any event that lasts for several days that enables people to come and make a weekend or a week of it definitely ticks lots of boxes.
"We know when they're here that they go to our restaurants and clubs and pubs and they stay in our accommodation centres."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
