Indigenous elder, actor, musician and activist "Uncle" Jack Charles has died

By Melissa Meehan
Updated September 13 2022 - 1:51am, first published 1:49am
Elder and actor Uncle Jack Charles has died at the age of 79, according to multiple media reports. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

Beloved Indigenous elder, actor, musician and activist "Uncle" Jack Charles has died aged 79.

