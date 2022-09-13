Azzi medallist Hamish Clark hailed Howlong's buy-in as the reason for their rise to prominence in 2022.
Led by the outstanding Clark and Ben Baker, who finished runner-up to his team-mate in Monday night's league vote count, the Spiders improved from 10th last year to the lofty heights of third.
Despite the disappointment of a first-round finals exit, Clark believes all of Howlong's ducks are in a row for a huge 2023.
"I think we're going to go a lot better next year," he said.
"There will be a bit more riding on us next year because of how well we went this year but I think there's a lot of improvement to come.
"This year has seen a big improvement from last year and it's been really enjoyable.
"We all bought in at the start of the year and I guess you can tell, by where we finished on the ladder, how well we bonded.
"The coaches didn't really do much different, they just kept the same team as last year and picked up a few extras.
"We're all pretty good mates, so they kept us close during the year and over the off-season.
"Last year we lost a few real close games but this year, all the close ones, we won.
"It changes how you feel about the next week."
Clark picked up the maximum three votes in nine of his 14 games this season, including a dazzling run mid-year when he took 17 of a possible 18 votes from rounds 8-13.
"I was pretty happy with how I played," Clark said.
"I finally got pretty much a full year in.
"I haven't done many injuries but I missed seven games last year with a broken hand.
"This year, I hurt my shoulder which hampered the last three or four rounds but other than that, it was a pretty consistent year.
"It's huge (to win the award).
"I still don't believe it.
"It's a big honour to win it; a lot of good players have won it over the years so it's awesome.
"I was pretty surprised, especially knowing 'Bakes' beat me in the club one.
"We actually swapped positions so he's in there now and I'm at full forward.
"I'd love to have both of us in there because he's always hard at it and doesn't think twice about putting his head over the footy."
