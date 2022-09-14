The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man injured in armed Wangaratta home invasion, one in custody

By Wangaratta Court
Updated September 14 2022 - 6:39am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man injured in armed Wangaratta home invasion, one in custody

A man has been charged following an alleged home invasion where a man was assaulted with a weapon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.