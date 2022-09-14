Man injured in armed Wangaratta home invasion, one in custody

A man has been charged following an alleged home invasion where a man was assaulted with a weapon.
Police were alerted to the incident at an Inchbold Street home in Wangaratta on Tuesday last week.
It's alleged Tyson Craig forced his way into the house and attacked a man, leaving him with lacerations to his head.
The man was hospitalised but his injuries were relatively minor.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Craig did not apply for bail in Wangaratta court on Monday and will return on January 12.
He had been arrested on Sunday.
The court heard he was withdrawing from drugs while in custody.
Craig, who appeared to have been supported in court by family members, faces charges including home invasion, aggravated burglary and assault related matters.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said his client would likely make a bail application before the matter returns next year.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.