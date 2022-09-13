It's fair to say that Chiltern's young gun Tom Bracher's season has panned out a lot differently to what he expected at the start of the year.
Snapped up by Richmond VFL over the off-season, Bracher was looking forward to playing at the highest standard he possibly could.
Bracher was on the recruiting radar of the Tigers after several strong performances for the Murray Bushrangers.
The promising rebounding defender made his VFL debut for the Tigers in round 3 this year against Footscray.
However, Bracher decided to join his brother, Nick, at Chiltern before the clearance deadline in one of the biggest recruiting coups of the Tallangatta league season.
"It hasn't been the ideal season but I'm rapt about how it's all turned out," Bracher said.
"I had planned to play a lot more down in Melbourne but a few things went on that impacted that.
"I had a few niggling injuries and I didn't adjust as quickly as I had hoped with relocating to Melbourne.
"I trained with Richmond during the week and then if I missed out on getting picked I would have to play for Glenroy.
"But not training with the Glenroy boys and then just rocking up for two hours on a Saturday, I was a bit of a stranger.
"I would even say that I fell out of love with footy there for a short-time and I wanted to find that again.
"So to come back home playing for Chiltern, it was an area I knew, with blokes I knew and obviously my brother is at the club as well.
"Now to be playing in a grand final for Chiltern - I couldn't be happier."
Bracher rated playing alongside his older brother as something to cherish.
"It's been unreal to play alongside Nick," he said.
"The first match running out alongside Nick against Beechworth, it's something I won't forget.
"I moved back home from Melbourne just before the finals started and all we talk about is footy.
"I'm not sure if that's a good or a bad thing."
Being one of the Swans' highest-profile players, Bracher cops his fair share of attention off the opposition.
But the 20-year-old said he feels bullet proof on the field knowing that his older brother has got his back.
"Against Yack this year, I was struggling to get a touch across half-back so 'Brooksie' moved me onto the ball," he said.
"So I copped a bit of attention from the opposition and there was a bit of wrestling and niggling.
"I ended up with two blokes on top of me and I thought to myself that I might be in a bit of trouble.
"Suddenly the blokes got reefed off me and I looked up and saw the bro.
"Nick copped a bit of flak from the boys after the match because they had never seen him fire up like that before."
Bracher has played predominantly off a back-flank for most of his career with his speed and pinpoint disposal two of his biggest assets.
At 177cm and 72kg, Bracher is a lot smaller than his bigger brother who is 187cm and 90kg plus.
"I won't lie, it annoys me how Nick got the height and the build he has got," he said.
"A lot of people say to me that if I was Nick's build, I would have a huge chance to get drafted.
"I just wish he could give me a few centimetres and few more kilograms but you can't change your genetics."
With his slight build, Bracher is the first to admit that the contested style of the Tallangatta league took some adjusting to.
"In my first match against Beechworth I didn't get a touch for 20 minutes," he said.
"I've gotten better but I'm still not entirely happy with my form.
"I'd like to think I can take it to another level - hopefully this weekend."
ALSO IN SPORT
The Swans are striving for their first flag since joining the TDFL in 2003.
Bracher said he was hoping the players could deliver for coach Luke Brookes who has led the Swans since 2018.
"I love playing under Brooskie," he said.
"He's a bit old fashioned as a coach but that's why I rate him so highly.
"One of his speeches at the huddle in the second semi-final was a real classic.
"He is so passionate and loves a good rev up.
"He gets you fired up and the hairs on the back of your neck standing up and no doubt he will have something special in the locker on Saturday."
