The Border Mail

Rosie Blain and Ethan Albion crowned HAW division one best and fairest players

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 13 2022 - 5:03am, first published 5:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This season's HAW best and fairest winners, Rosie Blain and Ethan Albon. Picture supplied

United's Rosie Blain and Wodonga's Ethan Albon have been crowned the best and fairest players in Hockey Albury-Wodonga's women's and men's division one competitions this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.