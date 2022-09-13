United's Rosie Blain and Wodonga's Ethan Albon have been crowned the best and fairest players in Hockey Albury-Wodonga's women's and men's division one competitions this season.
Blain polled 27 votes to convincingly edge out Wombats' runner-up Justine Van Latham, with Norths' Kate Reynolds finishing in third spot with 16 votes.
Talented midfielder Blain has also taken to the field for the Spitfires in the Capital League and was praised for her positive attitude and work ethic.
Albon polled 24 votes throughout the season to finish five votes clear of runner-up Tim Jones of United.
Magpies' Hamish Morrison and United's Tim Smith both finished in equal third spot with 18 votes each.
Strike Albon was recognised for not only his talent, but also his calm and encouraging approach.
Wodonga takes on United in the men's final this weekend, while Falcons meet Norths in the women's.
