THE developer of a 22.5-metre high block, rejected by Albury Council, says installing a basement would make the units unviable unless further storeys were added.
Travis Barker was commenting after objectors said it was feasible to have an underground car park as part of the six-storey project slated for the corner of Thurgoona and Pemberton streets.
Construction manager Simon Pedler, who represented 20 upset residents, made the claim at a forum on Monday night before councillors voted 6-3 against the project.
He pointed to a geotechnical report done on the former petrol station site which indicated leaching would be below the basement level.
Objectors argued going below ground would have allowed another storey to be lopped from the building, therefore easing its impact on shadowing and views.
Mr Barker told The Border Mail there would be a large expense in going below ground, given the history of the site and an earth seal that has been put in place.
"To dig a basement on that job is not feasible unless you could go up another two to three levels and put some more apartments in (to offset the cost)," Mr Barker said.
He added depositing the soil elsewhere in a safe manner would be costly and there could be ongoing issues with fumes and ventilation.
Mr Barker also dismissed calls for ground floor units.
"We build things for the end user and the end user does not want to be at street level, they want to be at level one, two, three or four and they want to capture a view and they're concerned about their safety and when they're on the first floor they're safe," he said.
The council refused the project largely because it did not meet planning controls given its bulk and compatibility with its surrounds.
Mr Barker is contemplating whether to appeal the decision in the NSW Land and Environment Court or lodge an application for the council to review its decision.
He said even if the proposal was approved on Monday it would have been eight to 10 months before a sod was turned as further requirements were met.
If the unit block did become subject to a court process and it was successful, the earliest work would begin is late 2024.
A councillor, who rejected the plan, pointed to other sites in the Albury CBD which better lent themselves to multi-storey residential developments.
Stuart Baker pointed to sites on the north-east corner of Olive and Hume streets, Swift Street west of the Myer car park and the former botanic gardens service station in Dean Street.
The first-mentioned is already subject to a plan for a nine-storey 31.8 metre high unit block, while Cr Baker said yesterday he was aware of speculation involving the other sites.
He told fellow councillors that it showed the potential for infill housing in the heart of the city rather than on the fringe.
"My point is that there is not and won't be a shortage of this style of development and there is obviously demand, but it is incumbent on this council to ensure they are built in appropriate locations," Cr Baker said.
