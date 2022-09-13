The Border Mail
Developer of contentious Albury six-storey residential block reacts to objectors' suggestions

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 13 2022
Travis Barker in front of block earmarked for his development with three-storey public housing, which rises to 16 metres, in the background. If approved, his six-storey complex would have soared 22.5 metres. Picture by Mark Jesser.

THE developer of a 22.5-metre high block, rejected by Albury Council, says installing a basement would make the units unviable unless further storeys were added.

