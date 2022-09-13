Norths' experience pays off in Hockey Albury Wodonga prelim

A more experienced Norths overpowered United in the Division 1 Women's preliminary final, winning 3-0.
For the first half the ball see-sawed backwards and forwards between both 25s, with Norths finally getting a goal towards the end of the stanza.
From then on, it was North's game. United put in the effort and battled hard, but were unable to break through the North defence.
Norths managed to put in two more goals to win the game, 3-0. Goals were scored by Pippa Best, Abi Wilkinson and Katy Smithwick with Kate Reynolds best on ground for Norths, while Rosie Blain was a stand-out for United.
In the Division 1 Men's clash, United edged Norths 2-1.
As expected, this was a tight game where both teams were aware that this could be their last hurrah and threw everything into it.
Getting the ball through the midfield was proving difficult for both teams, and they resorted in many cases to overheads which were hard to control.
With no teams dominating, both teams managed to get two goals into the net. Ian Beath was the key player for Norths, and when United had him marked out of the game Norths were less threatening. In the end United got their team game together and with good, short passes scored the winning goal in the dying minutes.
Goals were scored by Ian Beath for Norths and Shaun Moore and Campbell Cull for United.
Best on ground for United was Kurt Beath, while Tim Jones put in a strong effort for United.
