The Border Mail

Norths' experience pays off in Hockey Albury Wodonga prelim

September 13 2022 - 8:00am
Alissa Rahaley of Norths and Rachel Guy of United do battle during the Division 1 Women's clash. Picture supplied by Hockey Albury Wodonga

A more experienced Norths overpowered United in the Division 1 Women's preliminary final, winning 3-0.

