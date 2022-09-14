BACK in his birth country of Italy, Andrea Burgio feels right at home surrounded by the fresh produce.
Born in Milan to Sicilian parents, the Wodonga chef had always managed to travel back home regularly before the global pandemic.
In late May he visited Piedmont, a region of Italy bordering France and Switzerland.
"It's famous for its truffles, the best hazelnuts in the world and the red wine," Burgio said.
"We were also at Lake Garda in northern Italy in springtime where the olive oil and lemons are next level; there was so much good food.
"We ate at a few Michelin Star restaurants, where the quality of produce was amazing.
"Unlike the French, Italian Michelin Star chefs will still spend hours and hours preparing dishes but they use fewer ingredients.
"We say the French use triple the number of ingredients as Italians.
"If a French chef is missing the white pepper from his ingredients he won't make the sauce but if an Italian chef is missing the garlic, we'll just use onions!"
With his Italian food safari still fresh in his mind, Burgio will team up with Miss Amelie owner and executive chef David Kapay on two Italian degustations at Miss Amelie in Wodonga this week.
Burgio said key ingredients would be truffles, hazelnuts, olive oil and lemons.
"We only use four or five ingredients in each dish because there is no need to overcomplicate things," he said.
"It's still fine dining using simple, fresh and delicious ingredients.
"Dessert will be influenced by my Sicilian heritage."
The seven-course menu can also be matched with Italian varietal wines from the King Valley and Rutherglen.
The degustations will run at Miss Amelie on Thursday and Friday from 6.30pm.
