Italian-born chef Andrea Burgio and Miss Amelie chef David Kapay team up on Italian degustations

By Jodie Bruton
September 14 2022 - 2:00am
David Kapay and Andrea Burgio will host two Italian degustations after Burgio's tour to his home country. Picture by Mark Jesser

BACK in his birth country of Italy, Andrea Burgio feels right at home surrounded by the fresh produce.

