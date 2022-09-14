A HIGH school maths teacher who loves hard rock is scaling new heights.
Billabong High School teacher Jack McDonald formed Twisted Horizon earlier this year to perform his original rock songs.
His early releases have skyrocketed up the charts and his band has supported seasoned acts like Reece Mastin.
In June, Guilty Pleasure debuted at number one on the Australian iTunes Rock Charts, making it to 16th on the overall iTunes charts.
McDonald said the charts didn't carry too much weight for him but it was a thrill all the same.
"Bon Jovi was No. 7!" he said.
"Jon Bon Jovi is one of my absolute heroes."
Twisted Horizon will launch its eight-track debut album The Road To Revival at Sodens Hotel tonight.
Having grown up at Burrumbuttock and now based at Thurgoona, McDonald said it was only fitting to launch the album on his home turf.
"There's no two songs that follow the same pattern on the album," McDonald said.
"Some songs are glam rock, others 70s rock and metal; it's a mixed lolly bag."
McDonald, who was part of former Border band Catnip Kaiser, welcomed the return of touring this year.
"Twisted Horizon is an energy-driven band up on stage," he said.
"It's a big change of pace from last year when bands were doing sitting shows or not playing at all."
Twisted Horizon supported Reece Mastin - 10-Year Anniversary Tour at Beer Deluxe Albury in June.
They will support Border band Midnight Alibi at the Cherry Bar in Melbourne tomorrow night.
Tonight's show at Sodens Hotel runs from 9pm.
Twisted Horizon will be supported by Charley Puccioni, Annika Sorrensen, Mt. Maze and Society Black. Entry is free.
