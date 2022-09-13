Smokes denied so he 'yelled, screamed' at his mum, who said he was 'out of control'

A young Thurgoona man who threatened his parents he would go "psycho'" if he couldn't get cigarettes has pleaded guilty to intimidation.
Blake Cogdell now faces a sentence hearing after fronting Albury Local Court on Tuesday.
Defence lawyer Sue Robey asked magistrate Michael Antrum for an adjournment to September 27 so she could obtain material relevant to sentencing.
The court was told that the unemployed man, 25, was living with his parents and sister at the family home in Thurgoona.
The incident over which he was charged with intimidation took place on July 19.
His mother arrived home about 5.30pm, going into the kitchen where she joined her daughter.
Cogdell came out of his bedroom and his mother asked him to clear up his mess around the house.
"F--- off," he replied, his behaviour described as "moody" and "argumentative".
Police said Cogdell walked off, then minutes later returned to the kitchen.
"Mum," he said, "I really need some smokes, I'm not coping without them, I really need them."
"No," she replied, "this is it, you're not attending rehab' so we are not supporting your lifestyle."
Cogdell became more aggressive, telling his mother that if she didn't get him cigarettes "I'm going to f---king psycho' out, I'm going to punch everything in the house".
He punched his mother's bedroom door and soon after she called her husband, who was out shopping, to tell him his son was "out of control".
Cogdell kept yelling and screaming at her while she was on the phone.
He continued his threats then punched another wall, causing a nearby wall clock to fall to the floor.
