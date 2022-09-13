The Border Mail
Thurgoona man now facing sentence in 2 weeks' time on single charge of intimidation

By Albury Court
Updated September 13 2022 - 9:30am, first published 8:15am
Smokes denied so he 'yelled, screamed' at his mum, who said he was 'out of control'

A young Thurgoona man who threatened his parents he would go "psycho'" if he couldn't get cigarettes has pleaded guilty to intimidation.

