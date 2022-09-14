The Border Mail
Couple caught after Wodonga schools, pool centre, sport club break-ins

By Wodonga Court
September 14 2022 - 4:50am
Tehya Jade Hanley was arrested by Wodonga detectives on Monday.

A couple who committed a large number of break-ins targeting schools and sports venues have admitted to charges after their arrest.

