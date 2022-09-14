Couple caught after Wodonga schools, pool centre, sport club break-ins

A couple who committed a large number of break-ins targeting schools and sports venues have admitted to charges after their arrest.
Matthew Joseph Green and his partner Tehya Jade Hanley committed a spate of burglaries to get cash for drugs, including at the Wodonga Raiders club rooms on Friday night last week.
The pair spent more than an hour inside the venue and stuffed shopping bags full of stolen goods, with detectives on Monday recovering a flat screen TV, a heater, a Medicare card, storage cube and other items from their nearby Simmons Court home.
Green previously targeted the club by himself on September 3, drinking cans of Great Northern beer as he did so.
He later told police he stole a jacket and shorts from the venue to make it look like an inside job.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard Green had also targeted the Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre on August 2 and took three iPads, which were also found during the raid.
The pair have admitted to break-ins on June, 14, 21 and 25, and July 1, 18 and 26.
The Wodonga Middle Years Felltimber Campus, Wodonga Senior Secondary College and the Wodonga Flexible Learning Centre were targeted for thousands of dollars in iPads, laptops and tools, causing costly damage to 70 lockers.
Some of the schools were targeted multiple times and some items sold online.
The court heard it was drug induced offending for the pair to support their habits.
They have been together for about two years.
"He feels deep shame for this behaviour and is very keen to get his life back on track," lawyer Zoe Corbett said of Green.
Sally Wilson said a corrections order was in range for her client, Hanley.
Both were released on a court program ahead of being sentenced.
"You're not out of the woods yet," magistrate Peter Mithen told the pair.
"These are serious matters.
"I'm sure I don't have to tell you any further offences are just going to wreck things for you."
The pair will return to court on October 18.
