Tiarny Brooke Mumbler was anything but incoherent when she arrived at a West Albury man's home in breach of an apprehended violence order.
Albury Local Court has heard Mumbler immediately began yelling abuse from the street.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The North Albury woman, who failed to appear in court this week to answer a charge of contravening the order, was making clear she wanted to collect some of her belongings.
The ruckus, on September 2 about 1.10pm, stopped only when police arrived at the Waratah Crescent home a short time later.
Magistrate Michael Antrum convicted Mumbler, 28, of Resolution Street, in her absence, imposing a $660 fine.
Mr Antrum said Mumbler had a limited criminal history, involving two illicit drug-related matters and that it was "a fair assessment" drugs had "now become an issue".
