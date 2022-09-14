The owner of a recently re-opened Riverina pub has apologised after its strict dress code caused a social media uproar over the weekend.
The Railway Hotel in Temora published its dress code - which barred patrons from wearing high vis, flannos, sports jerseys, dirty clothing and hats - to its Facebook page on Sunday afternoon.
Other social media users praised the venue for attempting to create a more "upmarket" establishment with higher standards than typical country pubs.
The dress code post was removed on Monday and The Railway Hotel owner Peter Ward issued a statement apologising to the community.
"I put a dress code post up last night. I regret and apologise to our community as it has caused a great deal of anger," Mr Ward said on Monday.
"The post has been removed today and I would like to say sorry. I hope you can forgive us. Hope to see you for a beer soon."
The statement did not outline any plans to change or retain the controversial dress code.
The Daily Advertiser has contacted The Railway Hotel for comment.
The 114-year-old venue only re-opened on September 1 after spending more than five years with its doors closed to the public and undergoing major renovations.
In the now-deleted social media post, the hotel claimed the vision for the establishment was to become one of the Riverina's leading hospitality venues with "exceptional service and quality food".
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
