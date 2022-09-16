The work of 10 Australian artists will be showcased, projected and installed on Beechworth's iconic buildings and historic sites this weekend as part of the new biennial Beechworth Contemporary Art Award. A prize of $10,000 will be awarded to one of the exhibitors by guest judge, Sebastian Goldspink, curator of the 2022 Adelaide Biennale. The line-up of artists includes Yandell Walton, who has created a site-specific digital video work, Remnant Futures, which will be projected on to the old Ovens and Murray Hospital facade.

