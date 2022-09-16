DRIVE UP
Beechworth Contemporary Art Award, Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18, 9am to 6pm
The work of 10 Australian artists will be showcased, projected and installed on Beechworth's iconic buildings and historic sites this weekend as part of the new biennial Beechworth Contemporary Art Award. A prize of $10,000 will be awarded to one of the exhibitors by guest judge, Sebastian Goldspink, curator of the 2022 Adelaide Biennale. The line-up of artists includes Yandell Walton, who has created a site-specific digital video work, Remnant Futures, which will be projected on to the old Ovens and Murray Hospital facade.
BRUSH UP
Chiltern Courthouse Popup Art Show, Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18, 10am to 4pm
Artists from Chiltern and surrounds will exhibit their work in the town's historic courthouse. There will be paintings, ceramics and jewellery among myriad mediums. All artworks will be available for sale. Eftpos is on site. Entry is by a gold coin donation.
LISTEN UP
Stiff Gins: Music in the Gardens, Botanic Gardens Albury, Sunday, September 18, 1pm to 3pm
Stiff Gins, Nardi Simpson and Kaleena Briggs, are one of Australia 's best known and most loved Indigenous music acts. These two women combine stunning harmonies and a wicked sense of humour to transport you to a world of joy, spirit and song. The Stiff Gins have travelled the world, received prestigious awards, and created a loyal fan base with their heartfelt songs and emotive performances. Bring your family and friends to this free open-air concert. Food and drinks on offer or feel free to pack a picnic.
EAT UP
Paris After Dark, The Cube Wodonga, Saturday, September 17, 6.15pm
An international French variety cabaret performed in English and French, Paris After Dark brings to you the enchanting spirit of a real Parisian party. It includes a three-course dinner; canapes in the foyer on arrival and the main meal and dessert at your table. Drinks available from the bar.
LOOK UP
Solstice - The Documentary will have two encore screenings at Regent Cinemas this weekend. After two sold-out sessions at The Border Mail International Film Festival, the encore screenings will run on Saturday and Sunday.
DRINK UP
Negroni Week, Yardbird, 493 Townsend Street, Albury, Saturday, September 17, from 4pm for drinks and from 5pm for dinner
To celebrate Negroni Week this week, Yardbird has created a special Negroni, the Negroni Paloma. It includes Patient Wolf Gin, Maidenii sweet vermouth, Campari and grapefruit juice. Free nibbles with every order.
