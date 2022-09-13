Albury, Berrigan, Edward River, Federation, Greater Hume, and Murray River residents from 50 years of age who spend at least four hours a day outdoors are now recommended to get a Japanese Encephalitis vaccine.
The Murrumbidgee Local Health District expanded the eligibility criteria, after a NSW Health seroprevalence survey found that one in 11 people who took part showed evidence of previous infection.
MLHD public health director Tracey Oakman thanked the 1048 participants from communities across Griffith, Temora, Corowa, Balranald and Dubbo who provided blood samples in the survey.
"The results of this serosurvey provide us with valuable insight into the prevalence of past JE infections in these communities after it was first detected earlier this year," she said.
NSW residents who work with pigs, mosquitos or in specialised laboratories, Communicable Diseases Network Australia's (CDNA) national priority groups, and some international travellers are also eligible for the vaccine.
The NSW survey showed one in 11, or 80 in 917 people, showed antibodies, indicating past infection with JE virus that would not have been acquired in another country.
As the purpose of the survey was understanding the risk of being infected with the JE virus in NSW, the remaining 131 participants were excluded as they had received a JE vaccine before, travelled for more than one month in, or were born in, a country where JE is commonly found.
Dr Oakman said vaccination was an important part of the public health response, but currently, global supply of the JE vaccine was very limited.
"So we're urging people to protect themselves by avoiding mosquito bites altogether, particularly as we head into warmer months," she said.
To date, 13 people in NSW have been clinically diagnosed with JE in NSW this year and two of those people died, including Corowa man David Kiefel.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
