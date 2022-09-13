The Border Mail
MLHD recommends outdoorsy residents, aged 50 plus get the Japanese Encephalitis vaccine

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
September 13 2022 - 11:45pm
Albury, Berrigan, Edward River, Federation, Greater Hume, and Murray River residents from 50 years of age who spend at least four hours a day outdoors are now recommended to get a Japanese Encephalitis vaccine.

Local News

