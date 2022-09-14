A LEADING expert on crafts and design will speak on Merric and Arthur Boyd in an upcoming lecture on the Border.
Independent curator and writer Grace Cochrane AM will present White Gums and Ramoxes in the latest Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Societies (ADFAS) Murray River event in Wodonga on Monday.
Ms Cochrane was a senior curator of Australian decorative arts and design at the Powerhouse Museum until 2005.
She will explore the story behind the touring 2009 exhibition, White Gums and Ramoxes, from the Bundanon Trust Collection, the property which Arthur and Yvonne Boyd gifted to the people of Australia in 1993.
The exhibition takes its title from motifs in the ceramic work of Arthur Boyd (1920-1999) and his father, Merric Boyd (1888-1959).
In 2010 Ms Cochrane was appointed an Adjunct Professor at the Charles Sturt University, Wagga.
The lecture runs at the Butter Factory Theatre on Monday from 6pm.
