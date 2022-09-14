The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Tiger Sara Schneider hoping Osborne can break A-grade flag drought

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 14 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Osborne netballer Sara Schneider (right) is hoping the Tigers will have the edge against the Bulldogs when the two sides meet in the Hume League A-grade decider at Walbundrie on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

It's been 20 years since Sara Schneider last played in a grand final, two actually.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.