It's been 20 years since Sara Schneider last played in a grand final, two actually.
In 2002 the Osborne defender came agonisingly close to claiming a premiership with The Rock, before backing it up for another grand final loss on the same day with Turvey Park in the Wagga Netball Association.
While that was a day she would rather forget, Schneider is hoping for a different outcome when the Tigers line-up against the Bulldogs at Walbundrie on Saturday.
"It was very devastating and disappointing," Schneider reflected.
"I can't wait for this weekend just to have the opportunity again.
"Some people are really lucky and get to play in them quite a few times."
The 41-year-old mum-of-five will have a whole cheer squad behind her on the weekend.
Children Zac, 12, Rhys, 11, Tyler, 9, Tom, 6, and Ava, 4, as well as her husband Leigh, will all be supporting her.
While the boys now play footy for the Tigers, Ava can't wait to follow in her mum's footsteps, with plans to join Net, Set, Go as soon as she can.
"I can't wait for them to come and watch me play," Schneider said.
Growing up in Wagga, Schneider later moved to Sydney as a 20-year-old where she played netball in the Northern suburbs.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"I met some fantastic friends up there and I'm still in contact with my whole team," she said.
Her husband Leigh, an Osborne local, lured her out to join the Tigers upon her return to the area in 2010.
It's been 21 years since Osborne last won an A-grade netball premiership, but Schneider is hopeful that the Tigers have the team this year to be able to break the drought.
"It's been such a long time for Osborne and we just can't wait," she said.
"We've worked so hard all year and to get the privilege to play this weekend is just so exciting.
"It means a lot and there's a lot of people that work so hard at the club, including the players.
"We've all worked towards the opportunity to reach this moment.
"To have it pay off this weekend would just be amazing."
The Tigers will also feature in the B-grade, C-grade, C-reserve and under-11s grand final this weekend.
Playing-coach Sally Hunter was also recognised for her efforts this season after being crowned the Hume League's best and fairest player on Monday night.
The league's first netball grand final matches since 2019 will get under way from 9:45am on Saturday with the juniors, with the A-grade sides set to go head-to-head at 2:30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.