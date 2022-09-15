It will be hard to see the end of labour shortages with inflation continuing to rise and increasing costs for regional businesses, Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin says.
Recent statistics by online financial broker Savvy revealed 84 per cent of Australians were worried about the rising cost of living.
Among them are business owners who are shelling out more to retain high-calibre workers.
"Employers need to pay workers more because there are less people in the workforce," Mr Jenkin said.
Advanced manufacturing companies are paying higher wages to attract and retain specialised workers amid skills shortages and rising inflation costs.
Zetifi, based in Wagga, is a software manufacturer of routers for businesses and farms in remote areas.
Founder and chief executive Dan Winson has a team of 20 staff ranging from their early 20s to their 60s.
They work across various roles such as research and development, mechanical engineering, radio-frequency engineering and sales.
He said "every hire matters" when recruiting for an early-stage start-up.
"If we didn't pay them well, they wouldn't work for us," Mr Winson said. "We need to pay competitive salaries to attract the calibre of talent."
He said for these workers, it is about more than an attractive pay package.
"It is extremely competitive," Mr Winson said of the job market.
He said his employees cared about problem solving and making an impact in the industry through innovation.
"They want to be working on interesting, meaningful problems," Mr Winson said.
Economists estimate the cash rate will reach 2.5 per cent by the end of the year.
"In Australia, so far, we've been able to keep up with inflation," Mr Winson said.
"We're keeping a close eye on the situation.
"The need to hire quality people outweighs that.
"Being regionally-based means that it's not as big an impact as it would be if you were based in the city."
Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre managing director Dr Jens Goennemann said manufacturing has a lot to offer regional Australia.
"By seeking to add value to our abundant natural resources, through manufacturing, we will build long-lasting prosperity for our regions, their residents and our nation, well into the future," he said.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
