Business owners are shelling out more to attract high-calibre workers

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
September 15 2022 - 1:00am
Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin says the skills shortage means businesses need to pay more to retain their workforce. Picture by Mark Jesser

It will be hard to see the end of labour shortages with inflation continuing to rise and increasing costs for regional businesses, Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin says.

