Young Hawk Jack McDonald will be out to emulate his father, Cameron, in Saturday's grand final against Chiltern at Sandy Creek.
Cameron played in a flag for the Hawks in 1995 with his son, Jack, playing in the first decider of his blossoming career.
A Hawk junior, McDonald has enjoyed a breakout season to cement himself a senior regular and has thrived under coach Jack Neil.
After playing three senior matches last year, McDonald has played in 18 of the Hawks' 21 matches including all three finals.
McDonald was excited to be playing in his first grand final but is still coming to terms on how to best combat the nerves during the finals series.
"I played in a preliminary final back in 2017 in the juniors and got really nervous and didn't get a touch," McDonald said.
"But I have been a lot better this finals series and have found a few different ways to distract myself and stay calm.
"I just try to keep myself busy and I don't read too much into the opposition.
"Most of the time I don't even look at the opposition team in the paper to see who is in or out.
"I just feel the more I look into it, the more I think about it so I don't worry about it."
McDonald has become one of the Hawks' most versatile performers this season with the athletic tall being able to play in numerous positions.
The 21-year-old has helped give Tristan Mann a chop out in the ruck and also spent time across half-back and half-forward.
"It's been a steep learning curve being thrown a few different challenges throughout the year," he said.
"But I think it certainly has fast tracked my development, especially spending time in the ruck and learning best how to use my body in one-on-one contests."
McDonald looks likely to cross paths with Barton medallist Scott Meyer who has stamped himself as the premier ruckman in the competition after joining the Swans this year.
"I had to ruck against big Scottie the last time we played and there's no doubt the big fella is the most dominant ruckman I've come up across so far in my career."
ALSO IN SPORT
The Hawks have taken the long route into the decider and will be contesting their fourth straight final on Saturday.
McDonald said the Hawks had benefitted from playing three tough finals matches.
"I think we finally found the form that we had been searching for in the preliminary final," he said.
"We finally clicked and we were able to get our hands on the ball a lot more.
"Like most clubs we've been rarely at full-strength all year and one of the reasons behind our fluctuating form.
"There's been less than a kick in it when we played Chiltern twice this season and it should be close."
