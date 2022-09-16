Balanced trait improvement key Advertising Feature

Balanced trait improvement key

Well-balanced, impeccably-bred sheep. That's the focus at Detpa Grove White Suffolk where preparations are well underway for the stud's 34th annual spring on-property sale on Thursday October 13.

One highlight of the upcoming sale with 250 Lots on offer, include a ram who epitomises early growth. Weaning at 76kg (three-and-a-half months), the ram will feature in the Jeparit based stud auction and is expected to garner attention from the prime lamb industry for his data.

Detpa Grove's spring offering will begin with 70 maiden ewes, 1.5 years of age and ready for breeding.



"They are a structurally correct group of ewes with balanced ASBVs and from the wide range of bloodlines we have at our disposal," principal David Pipkorn said.



Along with 30 stud rams, 30 specially-selected flock rams will also be up for auction.

"Stud breeders have been known to select rams out of the specially selected ram draft if they are after specific traits or something a bit different to complement what they have," Mr Pipkorn said.

The main sale run will feature 130 flock rams with all rams being May to August 2021 drop.

Two home bred sires feature in the genetics of this year's offering, being Detpa Grove Noble 180374, who Mr Pipkorn says has another great run of progeny, and Detpa Grove Regal 200477.



"We will be offering the first progeny from REGAL this year - all his daughters have been retained but we will be offering select sons," Mr Pipkorn said.

Balance is a feature of all Detpa Grove's flock, and a particular focus for Mr Pipkorn.

"We want to improve everything, not wanting to go too hard on one trait to the detriment of others - we are looking for balance, so our progress is steady but deliberate," he said.

"It has also allowed us to have a big variety of genetics with similar performance traits. One of the other key aspects of what we offer is structure, fluent motion and correct in the feet and legs, we are pretty ruthless with our culling in this department. This means we may not necessarily have the highest breeding values, but we have some of the best that are teamed with structural correctness."