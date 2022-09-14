Demand for commercial real estate in Wodonga remains high, with a central building housing two long-standing businesses snapped up before auction on Wednesday.
The property on the corner of Stanley and Hume streets, which has a new five-year lease with Snap Printing and Design and an existing agreement with GJ Gardner Homes, was sold for an undisclosed fee to a Border buyer.
Agent Andrew Dixon, of LJ Colquhoun Dixon Commercial Real Estate, said it was a good result for the vendor and purchaser.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There's hardly a commercial vacancy in Wodonga for offices or retail and likewise industrial has a very low vacancy rate," he said.
"It's down to the strength of the region.
"Snap Printing has just entered a new five-year lease and GJ Gardner Homes has got three more years to run on their lease and have been in occupation for 12 years."
The property brings in more than $125,000 of annual income from rent.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.