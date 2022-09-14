The Border Mail
Wodonga building on Stanley and Hume streets containing two businesses sold before auction

Updated September 14 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:00am
The building which contains GJ Gardner Homes and Snap Printing Design in Wodonga was sold prior to auction for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday. Picture by LJ Colquhoun Dixon Commercial Real Estate

Demand for commercial real estate in Wodonga remains high, with a central building housing two long-standing businesses snapped up before auction on Wednesday.

