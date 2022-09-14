The Border Mail
Corryong Show returns to town with fun-filled favourites and freebies

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
September 14 2022 - 5:30pm
Freja Bijker, 3, playing with lambs at the Corryong Show. Pictures supplied

Buffalo Bill Bingo, a dog jump with prize money and the Dachshund Dash will be among highlights at this year's Corryong Show, which will kick off next month at the Corryong Events Centre.

