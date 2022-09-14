Buffalo Bill Bingo, a dog jump with prize money and the Dachshund Dash will be among highlights at this year's Corryong Show, which will kick off next month at the Corryong Events Centre.
It will be the first time the show on October 1 is held at the new venue after the old grandstand was demolished.
Committee secretary Emma Klippel said more than 20 young members were passionate about keeping traditional events such as the wood chop and an online Pavilion showcasing "the best of the community".
"We're trying to keep it as affordable as possible. Under-18s are free entry this year," she said.
"We've also got a free face painter, free pony rides, free reptile demonstration and free inflatable rides for the kids."
Activities include a Bush Gymkhana for children, amusement rides, junior showgirl and showboy event, live music, and fireworks.
A market will feature handcrafted goods from around the North East. The show will start at 3pm.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
