At least one Wangaratta player from the second semi will be dropped

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 14 2022 - 2:25am, first published 1:32am
Daniel Sharrock will return to Wangaratta's team for the grand final.

At least one Wangaratta player from last Saturday's second semi-final win over Yarrawonga will be dropped for the Ovens and Murray Football League grand final.

