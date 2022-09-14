At least one Wangaratta player from last Saturday's second semi-final win over Yarrawonga will be dropped for the Ovens and Murray Football League grand final.
Daniel Sharrock told The Border Mail in the jubilant dressing rooms he will be available to play after overcoming illness.
Sharrock is an automatic selection as the Pies wait to see if they play Yarrawonga again or fierce rivals Wangaratta Rovers.
"It's going to be a tough call, I suppose every grand final just about has one of these situations," coach Ben Reid admitted.
It's going to be a tough call ... there's guys like Matty Hedin and Fraser Holland-Dean, who are really pushing.- Ben Reid
"There's guys like Matty Hedin and Fraser Holland-Dean, who are really pushing as well."
Hedin can play either in defence or attack.
The Ovens and Murray hasn't hosted a grand final, due to COVID, since Lavington upset Wangaratta in 2019.
The previous year Albury dropped former Wagga Tiger Brady Morton for one of the league's best players in Dean Polo, who was forced to miss the second semi with a calf complaint.
Morton replaced Polo and kicked the match-winning goal from 40m on a tight angle with only 57 seconds left.
But Polo returned and won the Did Simpson Medal in the riveting eight-point win over Wangaratta.
Wangaratta's Hunter Gottschling was the only injury concern (ribs) from the second semi win, but Reid confirmed all players from that game are fit and available for selection.
"We've been really trying to push this year, the whole squad is part of this," he explained.
"There's obviously the 22 guys that run out on grand final day, but every person at the footy club has had something to do with getting to the grand final.
"However, there will be some tough decisions to be made."
The Pies brought in three players for the second semi in top defender Michael Bordignon, the classy James McClounan and talented teenager Tyler Norton.
