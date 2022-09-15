THE North East's premier wine show is almost back to full strength this week for the first time since the global pandemic.
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Rutherglen Wine Show in 2020 and the 2021 edition was held under tight rules without any public events.
Judging is going ahead as planned this week but next Thursday's presentation dinner was cancelled after a National Day of Mourning and public holiday was called following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The public tasting will run next Friday, September 23.
The Rutherglen Wine Show, held in conjunction with the Australian Fortified Wine Show, has attracted entries from every Australian state to the Rutherglen Showgrounds this week.
Rutherglen Wine Show chairman Chris Pfeiffer said almost 1000 entries were received overall.
Mr Pfeiffer said organisers were pleased numbers had held up despite the challenging 2020 vintage, which would have come into play for this show.
"This year's wine show would have had entries from the 2020 vintage, which was impacted by bushfires and smoke taint," he said.
"Pfeiffers only bottled two red wine varietals from that vintage when we'd normally bottle 14.
"Others would have been in the same boat so we've done reasonably well with the entries in this show."
Mr Pfeiffer said the Australian Fortified Wine Show went from strength to strength.
He said it was always part of the Rutherglen Wine Show until it was made a competition in its own right about seven years ago.
"It's already the biggest fortified wine show in Australia by a country mile," Mr Pfeiffer said.
"Rutherglen should be the spiritual home for the Australian Fortified Wine Show.
"Our show has a big focus on education; we have run masterclasses over the week."
Ten judges and two associate judges have judged wines by type, variety and age at the Henderson Pavilion over four days this week.
Shiraz made up 20 per cent of the total entries.
An Iberian section - representing homegrown varietals from the Iberian Peninsula - was introduced in 2019.
The Rutherglen Wine Show is one of the longest-running in the country, pausing only during World War I, World War II and the global pandemic.
The Rutherglen Wine Show Public Tasting will offer hundreds of wine styles paired with canapes at the Henderson Pavilion next Friday, September 23, from 6.30pm.
Bookings are essential by Monday.
