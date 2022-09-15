The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Rutherglen Wine Show and Australian Fortified Wine Show attract 1000 entries

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
September 15 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rutherglen Wine Show chairman of judges Andrew Santarossa is among 10 judges who will rank 1000 entries in this year's wine show and Australian Fortified Wine Show at the Rutherglen Showgrounds. Picture by Mark Jesser

THE North East's premier wine show is almost back to full strength this week for the first time since the global pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.