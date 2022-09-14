The only thing more special than playing netball with family, is winning a premiership with them by your side.
This weekend, sisters Tegan and Tayla Vogel will have the opportunity to make a lifelong memory with their cousin Chelsea Burns, as the trio line-up for Jindera in the Hume League decider against Osborne.
With Tegan at the helm leading the Bulldogs, Tayla admitted it has the makings of an exciting day.
"Winning a premiership with Tegan as coach would be unreal in itself," Tayla said.
"She's very dedicated and passionate and I'd love to see her rewarded for that.
"Then you add Chelsea.
"I'm so proud of her development this season and the maturity she displays towards the game, she's constantly trying to better herself.
"If we were to win a premiership together, it would quickly become a core memory."
While Tegan and Tayla have played in premierships together, it's the first time they have had the chance to reach the feat with their younger cousin.
"This is the first year all three of us have played together consistently in the same team, so this is the first opportunity we've had," Tayla said.
The minor premiers have defeated the Tigers on two occasions this season, most recently in the qualifying final.
"This season has been very tight and it was always going to be a tough battle to get into the grand final," Tayla said.
"Now that we're there, I'm feeling not only excited, but really grateful for the opportunity too."
