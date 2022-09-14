The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Sisters Tegan and Tayla Vogel to play in grand final with cousin Chelsea Burns

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 14 2022 - 5:08am, first published 5:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jindera coach Tegan Vogel and her sister Tayla will have the opportunity to play alongside their cousin Chelsea Burns (left) in the Hume League's A-grade grand final.

The only thing more special than playing netball with family, is winning a premiership with them by your side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.