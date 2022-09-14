The Border Mail
Albury Business Connect pushing for more government supports as traders are hit by "perfect storm"

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
September 14 2022 - 7:30am
Albury Business Connect chair Barry Young will continue to lobby for more government support for traders in the wake of another Dean Street business closure.

An Albury business leader has called for more government support as traders face a "perfect storm" of issues.

