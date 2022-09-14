An Albury business leader has called for more government support as traders face a "perfect storm" of issues.
Albury Business Connect chair Barry Young said rising costs and staff shortages left several owners no choice but to reduce hours or close.
"We're continuing to lobby for more assistance for businesses," Mr Young said.
"We are having trouble attracting people to the region because of a lack of accommodation, which is putting pressure on recruitment.
"Not only are businesses short of staff, they've got to maintain their current staff because they can't afford to burn them out.
"Hospitality is feeling it more than most because they tend to rely on that employment group to keep them going."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
