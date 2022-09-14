The Border Mail
Wangaratta coach Ben Reid said club has to decide where to play Cal Moore

By Andrew Moir
Updated September 14 2022 - 6:54am, first published 2:27am
Wangaratta's Callum Moore finished second in the Doug Strang Medal for goalkicking, but he turned the match in the ruck last week.

Wangaratta coach Ben Reid admits Callum Moore's match-turning move into the ruck in the second semi win provides a selection headache in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

