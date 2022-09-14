Wangaratta coach Ben Reid admits Callum Moore's match-turning move into the ruck in the second semi win provides a selection headache in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Yarrawonga big man Lach Howe was the game's best player in the first half as the underdogs took a 13-point lead to half-time, but when he was off the field early in the third quarter, Moore was shifted from the forward line and dominated as the Pies kicked an incredible five goals in six minutes.
They never lost the lead again, although scores were level with two and a half minutes left when Pies' regular defender Logan Morey kicked a goal.
"I thought he was great in there (the ruck), we know how good a player Cal is and plays with that intensity," Reid praised.
"He's as good a player as there is in the comp, I thought his second half was phenomenal."
Morris medallist Moore finished with 14 touches, including a long-range goal from 58m, and 16 hit outs.
"We've now got to decide whether we play him forward or in the ruck, but it's a good problem to have," Reid suggested.
"He's been a little sore in the back end of the year, but he's starting to come good at the right time."
Chris Knowles has been the Pies' regular ruck since winning the battle over 2017 premiership player Zac Leitch.
Knowles left Wangaratta Rovers in search of a regular spot after the abandoned 2020 season.
He finished the match with 11 touches and two marks, plus 20 hit outs.
Howe had 32 hit outs, with 20 disposals, including 11 marks, the only player to reach double figures.
Knowles is having a breakout season at senior level.
"Knowlesy battled away, but Knowlesy will have to go to work, whether's it's Howe or (Wangaratta Rovers' Shane) Gaston (in the decider)," Reid reasoned.
Rovers meet Yarrawonga in Sunday's preliminary final at North Albury's Bunton Park.
"It was Knowlesy's first senior game of finals, so now he knows what to expect next time."
