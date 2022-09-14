About 20 students from Albury North Public School were excited to share their self-composed tree stories with the Border, after they were launched today as part of the Write Around the Murray festival.
Inspired by a number of books from the Albury Library, the students spent months creating characters and their stories each based on a different tree within the Albury Botanic Gardens.
Year 6 student, 11-year-old Alexis Jones, wrote a first person story from the perspective of Maeve, a Lilli Pilly in the gardens who is the treasurer of the BWA - the Botanical Women's Association.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I took the time to figure out the way she would speak and what words she would use because she's quite an elegant lady, most of the BWA members are," Alexis said.
"She's sweet and kind and embodying the character was actually quite fun."
Fellow Year 6 student, 11-year-old Violet Smuts, played the character of a Weeping Lilli Pilly tree, also found in the garden, but in a separate location from the other Lilli Pilly plantings.
"She's really sad and she really wants a friends, so she talks about that," Violet said.
"She also says she wants to be human, because humans can walk around and they take how lucky they are to be able to walk around for granted.
"All the stories have really powerful messages and it will be great to hear everyone get to listen to them."
People can listen to the students voicing their Tree Talk by scanning the signposted QR codes in front of the participating trees or by going to the Write Around the Murray website.
The website also provides a map to the talking trees.
The students' stories were launched as part of the opening of the Write Around the Murray story telling festival, which is this year themed 'Playing With Story' and will run until Sunday.
Other highlight events at the festival include:
The full program is available of the festival website.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.