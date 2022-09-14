The Border Mail
Write Around the Murray festival's Tree Talk brings kids stories to life

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated September 14 2022 - 5:33am, first published 4:52am
Albury North Public School students Alexis Jones, 11, Shyla Turnbull, 11, Violet Smuts, 11, and Hunter Lockley-Hinschen, 10 are excited to share their tree stories. Picture by James Wiltshire.

About 20 students from Albury North Public School were excited to share their self-composed tree stories with the Border, after they were launched today as part of the Write Around the Murray festival.

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

