Albury shattered it didn't send Shaun Daly into retirement with a win

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 14 2022 - 4:12am, first published 3:32am
Albury's 37-year-old Shaun Daly celebrates after kicking a goal in his final game.
Albury's 37-year-old Shaun Daly celebrates after kicking a goal last Sunday.

Outgoing Albury co-coach Luke Daly says the club is shattered it couldn't send retiring star Shaun Daly out a winner in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

