Outgoing Albury co-coach Luke Daly says the club is shattered it couldn't send retiring star Shaun Daly out a winner in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Luke Daly (no relation) showed tremendous integrity to speak openly after a gut-wrenching second successive five-point loss in finals to fall in straight sets.
The Tigers led Wangaratta Rovers by 37 points early in the third quarter of last Sunday's first semi-final.
"It just doesn't do him justice that result and the way we should have sent him off," he declared.
"He'll go down as, if not the greatest, one of the greatest to pull the jumper on."
Shaun Daly, who kicked a goal in his final game at 37, has a record five Tigers' best and fairests.
From the seven-minute mark of the third term, Albury kicked 2.7 to 9.7.
It was similar to round eight against Yarrawonga.
The Tigers led by 41 points at 21 minutes in the third term, but then kicked a point to the Pigeons' 5.7. However, Albury won - by five points.
