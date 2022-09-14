Wangaratta' Rovers' forward Alex Marklew says he will definitely overcome a quad problem to play in Sunday's preliminary final against Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Marklew appeared hampered as he produced a nervy 2.6 in last Sunday's sudden death win over Albury.
"It was probably a bit of wind and quad related, I'm a bit sore here and there," he replied when quizzed about his goalkicking.
"Tommy Boyd, he's normally 100 per cent and he was missing, so it was probably a bit in our head and a bit nervous.
"But I'll be right (for Sunday), 100 per cent."
Boyd started with five behinds, but nailed his last three shots.
Interestingly, the final will pit the Hawks against Doug Strang medallist Leigh Williams, who admits he's lacking confidence with the boot.
"Finals do funny things, just the pressure, it was probably a mistake I won't make again," he suggested after looking to dish off near goal the week before.
