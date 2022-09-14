The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta Rovers' Alex Marklew confirms he will play, despite quad issue

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 14 2022 - 5:02am, first published 4:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Marklew kicked five goals against Myrtleford, but only 2.6 against Albury.

Wangaratta' Rovers' forward Alex Marklew says he will definitely overcome a quad problem to play in Sunday's preliminary final against Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.