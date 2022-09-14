Murray River Police District has released information of three people wanted for arrest.
Shane Gregory Steele has two outstanding warrants and is known to frequent Wodonga.
Anyone with information is urged to call Albury police on 02 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, Deniliquin police are seeking to arrest two men.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Kane Cooper is wanted for three outstanding warrants.
He is known around Denilquin, Traralgon and Moe.
Michael William Weir has one outstanding warrant and is known to frequent the Deniliquin area.
Those who may be able to assist should call Deniliquin police on 03 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.