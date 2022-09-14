The Border Mail
WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Three men wanted for arrest by Albury and Deniliquin police

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
September 14 2022
Shane Gregory Steele is wanted by police on two outstanding warrants.

Murray River Police District has released information of three people wanted for arrest.

