The Victorian coroner will investigate the death of a Wodonga man in prison.
Clinton Austin, 37, died at Loddon Prison near Castlemaine on Sunday, the second Indigenous death in custody in recent weeks.
Mr Austin's family, who live in the Wodonga and Shepparton regions, said they were devastated.
"We can't believe Clinton is dead," they said in a statement.
"We don't know how we will face the next days.
"Clinton was meant to be getting out of prison.
"He had his heart set on being an Aboriginal art teacher. His heart was for his son and for his art."
It's unclear why the late man was in custody, but he had served several prison stints, including for a violent Wodonga home invasion in April 2019.
A family member said they were taking time to process their loss.
A Department of Justice and Community Safety spokeswoman said the death had been referred to the coroner to formally determine the cause of death.
The Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service said it was helping Mr Austin's family in the coronial process.
"We hope that the Coroner's Court of Victoria will thoroughly investigate Clinton's death and will be respectful towards and prioritise the voices of Clinton's family throughout the coronial investigation process," chief executive Nerita Waight said.
"VALS has serious concerns about the quality of healthcare provided to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in prisons in Victoria.
"We call on the state government to urgently address this issue and provide healthcare in prison that is equivalent to that in the community and that is culturally safe."
Premier Daniel Andrews said he was aware of the incident.
"The death of any person in custody is of great concern to all of us," he said.
Mr Austin's family is seeking answers.
"We want his death to be investigated so that people stop dying in prisons," they said.
"We don't want other families to have to go through what we are now going through."
