Albury Wodonga Health says urgent surgeries to go ahead, but those elected will depend

By Victoria Ellis
Updated September 14 2022 - 8:07am, first published 7:00am
Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby

Albury Wodonga Health says urgent planned surgeries and other essential services will be operational next Thursday, but elective surgeries will only go ahead if there is adequate staffing.

