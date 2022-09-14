Albury Wodonga Health says urgent planned surgeries and other essential services will be operational next Thursday, but elective surgeries will only go ahead if there is adequate staffing.
Thursday September 22 will be public holiday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Finley doctor Alam Yoosuff has warned Border patients might have to wait weeks to reschedule post-poned treatments.
AWH chief executive Bill Appleby said the health service was trying to minimise impacts for Border residents.
"However, service provision will be subject to the availability of safe and appropriate staffing and support services," he said.
"Patients needing urgent care will always be prioritised and accommodated.
"Services, such as the emergency departments, urgent planned surgery, dialysis, and other essential community services will remain operational over the public holiday."
Hospital staff working on Thursday will be paid at public holiday rates.
Meanwhile, Murrumbidgee Local Health District said it will ensure minimal disruption to services, including elective surgery.
"We are planning for the majority of elective surgeries to go ahead," an MLHD statement said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
