While Yarrawonga has already booked their spot in the Ovens and Murray League's A-grade netball decider, co-coach Bridget Cassar admitted having the week off won't mean the Pigeons will take their foot off the pedal.
"It's really hard to get to a grand final and they're even harder to win," Cassar said.
"We know what we have to do, and the hard work starts now.
"We have two weeks of hard work and that's what our focus is."
Having defeated minor premiers Corowa-Rutherglen last weekend, the Pigeons will meet the winner of the preliminary final clash between the Roos and Magpies.
Cassar believes the Pigeons are striking a good balance within the team this season.
"You obviously have that familiarity with each other after playing with the same girls, but in saying that, we have some new blood in there that brings a different element," she said.
