A young woman told her bosses she began stealing from their Lavington takeaway business out of "desperation" as, a court has heard, she had a heroin addiction.
But the offending by Samantha Amelia Jones, magistrate Michael Antrum said on Wednesday, was anything but sophisticated and she was always going to get caught.
The owners later estimated Jones thieved $4000 from the till.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin told Albury Local Court the money had been paid back in full.
While not an excuse for her offending, Mr Cronin explained how Jones had begun a relationship seven years ago with a man who was already a heroin addict.
He introduced her to the drug and the addiction, now being addressed, contributed to what she did.
That relationship had ended, Mr Cronin said, and she was now in a "stable" relationship with her Howlong employer.
Mr Cronin said Jones, who the court heard would take money from the till then put the cash either in her back pocket or the top of her bra, had applied for a full-time residential program at the Calvary Riverina Drug and Alcohol Centre at Wagga.
She was now undergoing pre-entry detoxification.
Jones, 29, who had since moved from Springdale Heights to Howlong, pleaded guilty to a single charge of steal property as a clerk or servant.
The court was told Jones had been working at Vinn's Takeaway on Urana Road for about eight months.
In February the owners noticed "significant" amounts of cash missing after Jones worked a shift.
On February 16 this was $280 and two days later, $300.
Her thieving was clearly shown on CCTV footage taken of the front counter.
Jones was called in to work on February 22 and she admitted she stole "in desperation".
Mr Antrum told Jones if her offending had continued for a lot longer, if she had not taken responsibility and if she had form for similar crimes, jail would have been a strong option.
Jones was convicted and put on a 15-month community corrections order.
