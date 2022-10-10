Sian Cater's mind was busy with preparations for her work Christmas party.
The 38-year-old, who works for Wodonga construction company TVN On-Country, hadn't given too much thought to the 7.30am appointment with the neurosurgeon on December 3, 2021.
She'd been seeing a chiropractor for neck pain in the previous months and had a series of scans.
"I've suffered with migraines and headaches my whole life so I never thought anything of it," she admits.
But her world turned upside down that morning when she was told the MRI had uncovered a 3.5 centimetre by 4.5 centimetre tumour in her brain.
"I got back to the car and I couldn't drive," Sian recalls.
"I rang my partner Mel (Turpin) and had a bit of a cry and then I rang my boss and cried even more - I said 'I've got to set up for the Christmas party!' but he sent me home."
Sian went to the Christmas party the next day but she didn't tell anyone at work until a week later.
"I was petrified but part of me just compartmentalised it," she says.
Six weeks later Sian was having brain surgery at the Cabrini Malvern private hospital.
"The worst part about that was Mel had to drop me off in the driveway; no one could come in with me because of COVID-19," she explains.
The other really difficult thing was explaining it to the couple's children, who are six and nine years old.
Their youngest son called it "the black dots in my head", Sian recalls.
After the 4.5-hour operation, the surgeon told Sian he was confident he'd removed all the tumour.
As soon as she was able to walk three laps of the hospital hallway, Sian was allowed to go home and returned to work seven weeks later.
"My memory is still a bit ordinary," she laughs.
Sian is grateful she doesn't require further treatment for now, although she has three-monthly check-ups.
Her close call makes TVN On-Country's participation once again in the Sunshine Walk on November 6 more powerfully poignant.
The team at the Indigenous-owned construction enterprise were hugely enthusiastic participants at last year's annual fundraiser for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
They took out the Corporate Challenge Cup after raising more than $16,000 and operations manager Gareth Vannoort was also the top individual fundraiser ($8172).
Managing director Jebb Hutchison said TVN On-Country was a close-knit team of people living and working in the region, and it meant a great deal to be able to support the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
"Our wonderful team member, Sian, has shown us first-hand the need for this crucial service in our region," he said.
"We are thankful that the surgery went well, and that Sian is on the road to recovery.
"We want to make sure other cancer patients and their families get the same support she has experienced."
Sian's experience has made TVN On-Country more determined to support the walk this year with teams from branches in Melbourne and South Australia jumping on board.
Because brain surgery is such a specialised field, Sian's treatment was in Melbourne but the family was able to access "vital" support services at the Border centre.
"Mel and the boys suffered through this with me too," she explains.
"We were able to talk to people at the wellness centre; it gave me a safe space to deal with the situation emotionally and mentally.
"I also had help with nutrition because of weight gain from the medication.
"I couldn't have done this without knowing help was available here when we needed it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.