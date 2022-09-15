The Border Mail
'Hard-working' middle-aged Leneva man avoids conviction for failed linen ruse

By Albury Court
September 15 2022 - 12:30am
'Something's gone nuts' in head of 'good man' who made his bed by lying over sheets

A magistrate has been left stunned by a case where a man with no criminal history tried to defraud an Albury supermarket over some navy blue sheets.

Local News

