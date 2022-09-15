'Something's gone nuts' in head of 'good man' who made his bed by lying over sheets

A magistrate has been left stunned by a case where a man with no criminal history tried to defraud an Albury supermarket over some navy blue sheets.
Troy Raymond Gabriel walked into the Aldi store on August 3 and bought a single set.
A couple of hours later he returned, grabbed another identical sheet set and went to the register to try to get a refund.
He panicked and left the supermarket, only to be chased down first by the checkout operator and then by police, who had pulled into the adjacent car park.
Albury Local Court magistrate Michael Antrum said it was difficult to believe a man in his 50s of previous good character could then go and do such a thing over an item costing just $119.
"(It's) quite extraordinary, really - there's no criminal history," Mr Antrum said.
"He's been on Earth for long enough without any convictions.
"Something's gone nuts in his head."
Mr Antrum said it was obvious Gabriel was a "hard-working man" but also one with a "lot of issues at the moment" with illness in his Leneva household.
"It's a very unusual case," he said.
Gabriel, 53, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to an attempted act of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
Gabriel went into the supermarket just before 11.30am and selected then paid cash for a set of "Kirkton House" sheets.
He re-entered the supermarket at 1.08pm and selected an identical sheet set.
Gabriel lined-up at the register then told the cashier he wanted to return these sheets "as his wife already had some".
Mr Antrum placed Gabriel on a nine-month conditional release order, without conviction.
