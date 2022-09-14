Wodonga woman faces court over fatal East Wangaratta crash

UPDATE: A Wodonga woman has appeared briefly in court after being charged over a fatal crash.
Constance Beaston, 21, faced the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Thursday morning following last October's fatal crash at East Wangaratta.
Magistrate Peter Dunn was told the charges had only been pressed on Wednesday, and noted it was a protracted investigation.
"It's important to be thorough," he said.
A detective from the Major Collision Investigation Unit appeared in court in person, while Beaston was on a video link with support from an older man.
The matter was listed as a filing hearing, setting a timetable for the matter to proceed through the court.
Police have already compiled a brief of evidence in the case, which will be served on Beaston's defence lawyers.
The 21-year-old will return to court on December 1 for committal mention.
Beaston is not in custody over the matters.
EARLIER: A Wodonga woman will face court in Wangaratta on Thursday after being charged over a fatal crash.
A 48-year-old Narre Warren South man died at the scene.
A 21-year-old Wodonga woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, careless driving and failure to give way.
She suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives have been investigating the matter since it occurred.
More to come.
