Wodonga woman faces court over fatal East Wangaratta crash

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 15 2022 - 12:24am, first published September 14 2022 - 9:54pm
Constance Beaston appeared in Wangaratta court on Thursday morning over last year's fatal crash. Picture supplied.

UPDATE: A Wodonga woman has appeared briefly in court after being charged over a fatal crash.

