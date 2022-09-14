AFL club Richmond will no longer offer its sports leadership and management course on the Border.
Face-to-face classes for the Richmond Institute of Sports Leadership dual diploma and school-based apprenticeship won't return in 2023 after they were offered from 2019 to 2021.
Low student interest saw the program cease in 2022.
Richmond hoped it would return in 2023 but minimal student applications meant it was not viable to continue.
The club said it would work with students that had considered taking on the course in 2023 to find a suitable alternative, including the potential of relocating to Melbourne or studying online.
"While enrolments for the course had not commenced, we recognise some students had indicated an interest to study in 2023," Richmond head of education and training Damien Villarosa said.
"We will prioritise these students and help them find alternate options."
The club's school-based apprenticeship had 11 students enrolled in 2022, but will not in 2023 due to government funding changes across Victoria.
Richmond Institute will continue to provide mental health first aid training and aquatic safety courses on the Border.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
